Most popular baby names of 2016 in NYC revealed

NEW YORK — The most popular baby names of 2016 in NYC have been revealed.

Whether you’re a parent who wants to know how common your baby’s name is, or a parent-to-be looking to avoid (or join) the in-crowd, the Health Department on Wednesday said these were the most common names given to babies born throughout the year in the city.

Olivia came out on top for baby girl names — a feat the name also achieved in 2015.

For boys, Liam reigned supreme. The name rose from second to first place, pulling Ethan from the No. 1 spot in 2015. Ethan has jumped to third, below both Liam and Jacob.

In all, 710 Liams and 564 Olivias were born in 2016.

For girls’ names, nine out of 10 remained on the list from 2015, and for boys, eight out of 10 held their place. Chloe was the only name to drop off for girls, and Jayden and David fell off for boys.

All of the top 10 names have “strong representation” across all racial and ethnic groups, according to the Health Department. Olivia was No. 1 among white, and Asian and Pacific Islander families, however, and Liam was only in the top spot among Latino boys.

For girls, Isabella was the most common in Latino families and Ava for black families.

For boys, Noah was No. 1 among black families, Joseph for white families, and Ethan for Asian and Pacific Islander families.

Star power; television, movies and book characters; and historical and present-day figures continued to be influential, the Health Department said.

Among celebrity girl names, Scarlett was No. 33, Selena No. 120, Simone No. 132 and Zendaya No. 142. For boys, Leo was No. 41, Oscar No. 76, Kyrie No. 113 and Zayn No. 126.

In the television, movies and books category, girl names were Emma at No. 3, Bella No. 51, Jasmine No. 74 and Queenie No. 134. For boys, Logan at No. 29, Luke No. 55, Edward No. 80 and Harry No. 146.

Historical and present-day names for girls were Michelle No. 62, Elena No. 76, Ruth No. 120, Sonia No. 135 and Rosa No. 137. For boys, Abraham No. 39, Martin No. 125, Colin No. 130 and Cesar No. 149.

Rare names were also documented. On the opposite end of the popularity spectrum, as few as 10 parents named their daughters Ariadne, Dulce or Zofia and sons Amar, Ibraheem or Ori.

When broken down by borough, most babies were born in Brooklyn, which had more than twice as many births as the Bronx and Manhattan, and seven times as many as Staten Island.