Man sought for making terroristic threats in New Jersey restaurant: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark police are looking for the man they said made terroristic threats at a restaurant Tuesday morning.

A man walked into the Sunshine Halal Restaurant on South Munn Avenue around 8 a.m. the day after Christmas and started causing a disturbance. He threatened both patrons and workers with a handgun, according to police.

The man, who police said was accompanied by a woman, fled the scene and boarded a bus.

Police released an image of the man who is described to be about 5 feet 9 inches with a thin build and was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, black hat, and gray snow pants.

Police were told the man has been frequently seen near the Bradley Court Housing Complex, which is located down the block from the restaurant .

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1877-695-4867). All anonymous tips are kept confidential.