Man repeatedly shot in Hempstead on Christmas identified as father

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A 35-year-old father was gunned down in a Christmas day shooting in Hempstead.

Rafael Cepeda was shot repeatedly, police said. Officers responding to a shot spotter on Terrace Avenue found his body.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a motive. Cepeda’s friends believe he was killed during crossfire between two rivals.

“They have left his daughter without her superhero,” friend Genevra Dommermuth said on GoFundMe. “Anyone who knew Ralphy knows how much of a heart he had and how much he loved his daughter Carmen.”

Dommermuth is raising money for Cepeda’s daughter and for his funeral. His body will be sent back to the Dominican Republic for burial.

Detectives request anyone with information about the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

40.710393 -73.630042