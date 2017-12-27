Five buildings on the Upper West Side are without heat or hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmen Quinones says she gets about 20 calls a day from freezing families as the tenant association president at the Douglass Houses.

“Five buildings, right now, haven’t had heat or hot water since Christmas. It’s outrageous,” said Quinones.

Felix Ortiz says it’s colder inside than outside her Douglass Houses apartment.

“Keep your jacket on when you come to my apartment,” Ortiz said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “All residents now have heat and hot water. Staff have been on site since early this morning working urgently to provide residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

