FDNY Hazmat unit, firefighters rush to blaze in Manhattan health club

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A fire broke out on the top floor of a Midtown building just before rush hour Wednesday, officials said.

The 54th Street building houses a health club. The FDNY’s hazmat team has been called to the scene near the intersection with 8th Avenue to secure chlorine stored in the building for the pool, but it did not immediately seem as if chemicals were involved in the fire.

No injuries have been reported and it was not clear what caused the fire.

Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from the building. There is also a restaurant in the building.

🔥🔥 at 54th and broadway 😱 pic.twitter.com/Zww0KOX5w2 — Austin Jennings (@austin_jennings) December 27, 2017