Father, sons imported $25 million in fake luxury goods: Nassau police

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. — Nassau County Police announced the arrest of a Floral Park father and his two sons as part of an investigation into thousands of counterfeit luxury items.

Police say the goods they seized included phony Gucci, Prada, Burberry and Louis Vuitton items, and if authentic, would be valued at $25 million.

Mahmood Nasir, 55, and his sons Rubail Nasir, 18, and Ramish Nasir, 22, were taken into custody and face felony counterfeit charges. All three will appear in court Friday.

Prosecutors allege the father and sons purchased the counterfeit goods from China and re-sold them to various vendors in the United States.

During a press conference Wednesday morning Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder showed one of the counterfeit watches seized in the investigation explaining, “this Rolex sells for over $100,000. It comes with all the certified paperwork to make it look real.”