Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the three thieves who robbed a Brooklyn bodega Christmas morning.

Around 6 a.m., three men entered a deli on 2053 Atlantic Avenue. While one of the men served as a lookout, a second man displayed a firearm and demanded money, and the third climbed onto the counter, police said.

About $200 was taken from the deli and fled the location.

No injuries were reported.