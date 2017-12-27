MANHATTAN — Commuters who use the Lincoln Tunnel should expect massive delays Wednesday and Thursday because of road work.

The delays will be especially heavy during rush hour. Commuters faced 45 minute to hour long delays at the Lincoln Tunnel Wednesday in the lead up to rush hour.

“Emerging out of the Lincoln tunnel like a baby being birthed into the world,” one woman tweeted. “We’ve spent 9 months getting here.”

The Eastbound Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension between Interchanges 14 and 14A was shut down. It’s been closed indefinitely for structural repairs by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Traffic patterns at the Lincoln Tunnel and the Port Authority Bus Terminal have been modified to accommodate drivers who would normally use the New York-bound Holland Tunnel. The Lincoln Tunnel will maintain three lanes in each direction through the tubes to ease traffic flow and the arrival of buses to the bus terminal in Midtown.

The New York-bound express bus lane will be operational during the Thursday morning commute.

For additional information, head here.