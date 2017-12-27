Bronx sisters missing in freezing weather

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — It’s freezing outside and Bronx sisters have been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Destiny Perez, 13, and Jayda Perez, 10, were last seen leaving their East 172nd Street home around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Jayda Perez is just 4 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 70 pounds. Her older sister is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs 100 pounds.

Police have asked anyone with information to call them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).