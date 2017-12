NORWOOD, the Bronx — At least two people were injured after a 4-alarm fire broke out in the Norwood section of the Bronx early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 3414 Knox Place around 4:30 a.m. At least two civilians suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as crews continue to put out the fire.

Air11 was over the scene of the fire.