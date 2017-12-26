Woman dead in Westchester County fire: police

SOMERS, N.Y. — A woman is dead after a Westchester County home went up in flames early Tuesday, New York State Police said.
Harmony Thaler, 46, has been identified as the woman found dead in a home on Hickory Road in the town of Somers, police said.
The home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and troopers arrived around 2:15 a.m., according to police.
Thaler, the sole occupant, was found dead.
A preliminary investigation found the fire was likely not suspicious, police said.
40.904266 -73.576606