Woman dead in Westchester County fire: police

SOMERS, N.Y. — A woman is dead after a Westchester County home went up in flames early Tuesday, New York State Police said.

Harmony Thaler, 46, has been identified as the woman found dead in a home on Hickory Road in the town of Somers, police said.

The home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and troopers arrived around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

Thaler, the sole occupant, was found dead.

A preliminary investigation found the fire was likely not suspicious, police said.