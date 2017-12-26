Three men rob Brooklyn deli at gunpoint on Christmas after worker tries to wrestle gun away

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three gun-wielding men robbed Atlantic Avenue deli on Christmas morning, police officials said.

Two men in masks and a man with a bandanna tied around his face walked into the deli around 6 a.m.

One of the men, wearing a mask and with a hooded blue sweatshirt on, pointed a gun at the counter worker and demanded the money in the deli’s register, police said. Surveillance video shows the worker unsuccessfully attempt to wrestle the gun away from the robber.

The robber with a bandanna over his face climbed onto the counter and, while kneeling in a pile of bananas, emptied out the register, video shows. He knocked juice containers to the floor as he got down with fistfuls of cash.

A third masked man acted as a lookout.

The three men fled with about $200, police said. No arrests have been made.

Police have asked for help identifying the men involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).