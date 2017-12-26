Staten Island mom, son shot on their way to Christmas dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — Police are trying to determine whether a Staten Island mother and son were the targets of gunmen or the victims of mistaken identity after the pair were shot on their way to Christmas dinner.

Monique Hall, 42, and her 19-year-old son were sprayed with bullets Christmas night as they were returning home with food for their holiday dinner. A black SUV pulled alongside their Nissan Sentra and two people in the back let loose with a barrage of bullets.

Hall, a minister at the First Central Baptist Church on Staten Island, was grazed by a bullet to her lower back. Her son had a bullet lodged behind his esophagus. He was in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center Tuesday. His mother was treated and released.

It was a harrowing experience for the two, replicating scenes often played out in movies. Attempting to escape her pursuers, the woman drove the wrong way down a one-way street, the window of her car shattered by bullets.

Irvin Hall believes his wife and son were not the intended targets, insisting the shooting wasn't drug or gang related. Police reportedly have good descriptions of the shooters, but have no suspects in custody.

