Police search for 3 teens in fatal shooting of Brooklyn bicyclist

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police want to question three teens in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn bicyclist, officials said Tuesday.

Tahrim Applewhite, 19, was found lying on Gates Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen on Dec. 14, police said. Officials believe he was shot while riding his bicycle.

Police have asked for help tracking down three teens caught on surveillance camera running from the scene in Bedford-Stuyvesant. All three teens are believed to be around 17-years-old.

The first teen was last seen wearing a dark color hooded shirt, Khaki pants and red sneakers. Police said the second teen was last seen wearing a dark color hooded shirt, gray jacket with stripes and dark pants. The last teen was seen wearing a dark color hooded shirt, and dark pants.

