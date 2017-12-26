NJ mom held at gunpoint, tied up during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, NJ —A New Jersey mom was held at gunpoint and tied up during an early Tuesday morning home invasion.

Nancy Garabito, 45, was not up for an interview with the media after spending hours with detectives. However, her son Omar Garabito described what happened at her 3rd street apartment in Union City.

He said two people, a man and a woman, forced their way inside his mother’s home.

“They were dressed in all black, faces covered,” Garabito said, adding that he’s not sure why his mother was targeted. “They tied my mother up, put a gun on her and rummaged though the house.”​

The robbers took cash, jewelry and a community’s sense of security.

“This is ridiculous,” said neighbor Margo Plasencia. “You’re not even safe in you own home no more.”

Even former Union City Commissioner Jim Lagomarsino, who lives right around the corner from the building where the robbery happened, said the whole thing caught him off guard.

“This area is clean and patrolled,” Lagomarsino said. “I’m shocked because police are here over, this is unusual.”

Detectives are looking through video from the apartment complex’s security camera system for clues. If you have information about the case, call Union City Police at (201) 348-5790.