Teen dead, driver facing charges after car crashes, flips and bursts into flames in Chinatown: police

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A teenager is dead and a driver facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in which a car speeding off the Manhattan Bridge struck a fire hydrant before bursting into flames and flipping over early Tuesday in Chinatown, police said.

The pair were in a Mazda coming off the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn when it apparently lost control at Canal Street and Bowery around 1:10 a.m., according to police.

The car crashed into a fire hydrant, then burst into flames as it flipped over, police said.

Shareef Bellerand, 17, of Crown Heights, was hospitalized and pronounced dead, police said.

The teen may not have been wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The unidentified driver, a 22-year-old Brooklyn man, was hospitalized in critical condition. As of 4:30 a.m., police said he was conscious and alert, and likely facing charges. Investigators also plan to test his blood-alcohol levels.

The driver's relationship to Bellerand is not yet known.

Video of the scene showed a string of debris and glass strewn about the roadway, which largely remained closed.

Officials were working to remove the overturned car, which continued blocking an exit lane of the Manhattan Bridge as of 5 a.m., causing traffic into Manhattan. Officials hope to clear the area before the height of the morning rush-hour commute.

Clarification: Police initially gave a different age for the victim and said the Mazda crashed into additional things on the roadway.