Man claiming to be armed tries to rob Walgreens near Union Square, flees: police

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — An attempted robber who claimed to be armed is being sought after threatening a Walgreens near Union Square Tuesday, police said.

A man said he was armed as he attempted to rob a Walgreens, on East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue in the East Village, around 10:20 a.m., police said.

A weapon was never seen, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, fled without taking anything and is now being sought, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).