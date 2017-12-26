Lifelong best friends find out they’re brothers

HONOLULU — Lifelong friends in search of answers about their family lineage learned they’re actually brothers in what their relatives are calling a “Christmas miracle,” CNN affiliate KHON reports.

Walter Macfarlane never knew his father, and Alan Robinson was adopted. They met in sixth grade and have been best friends ever since. That was 60 years ago.

Now, they have proof that they’re more than just friends.

In search of answers about their families, both men joined Ancestry.com, unbeknowst to the other.

The service revealed Macfarlane had several DNA matches, including identical X chromosomes, with a user named Robi737.

It was Robinson — and it turns out, the men have the same birth mother.

“This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having,” Robinson said.

They told their families on Saturday, the day before Christmas Eve. Macfarlane’s daughter said it’s a “Christmas miracle.”

The pair said the discovery was a “shock,” but a welcome surprise. They now plan on traveling and enjoying their retirements — together, KHON reports.