Fake Bronx lawyer scams immigrants out of thousands of dollars, prosecutors say

BRONX — A fake Bronx lawyer operating out of a phony firm called God-Man scammed immigrants in more than 500 court cases, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Vincent Gonzalez to stop offering legal services back in 2010. But he didn’t stop, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. He’s allegedly made 527 court appearances for immigrant clients in the last seven years and defrauded those immigrants out of legal fees.

“It’s unconscionable that a scammer would prey on immigrants in order to make a quick buck – and it’s even more egregious to continue to do so in violation of a court order,” Schneiderman said. “With fear on the rise in communities across the state, my office won’t hesitate to use all tools at our disposal to bring to justice those who try to defraud New York’s immigrant families.”

Gonzalez faces millions in penalties, fines and restitution. He could also end up behind bars for contempt of court. Gonzalez was previously directed to pay more than $6 million in civil penalties.

The fines didn’t convince him to stop.

His business website boasts “since being established in 2001, we have provided the Bronx and surrounding area with reliable immigration, criminal and civil law services. We offer a high-success rate and we promise to do our job to the best of our ability.”

Schneiderman filed for a criminal and civil contempt order against Gonzalez on Tuesday.