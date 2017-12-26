Everything you need to know about skating at The Rink at Bryant Park

NEW YORK — Looking for a day with fun, winter-themed activities?

Look no further than Bryant Park’s annual Winter Village and it’s centerpiece skating rink.

The 17,000 ice-skating rink is free to the public. Skate rentals start at $20.

If your legs need a break from the ice, you can exploring the cozy holiday shops in their custom-designed kiosks.

The European-inspired shops are in town until Jan. 2, 2018.

But you’ll have a bit more time to enjoy the ice; The Rink is available for your enjoyment until March 4, 2018.

Happy skating!

Video produced by Matt Brody.