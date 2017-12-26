Dead whale washes ashore on Long Island

ATLANTIC BEACH, Long Island — A deceased humpback whale has washed ashore on Long Island, officials said.

Police in Nassau County were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday about a whale in Atlantic Beach.

Multiple agencies are coordinating the response but because high tide will limit crews’ accessibility to the animal, that response likely will begin Wednesday, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), which is part of the response.

Additional information about the animal or what may have caused its death was not immediately available. A necropsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Photographer Artie Raslich captured images of the leviathan, which was dotted with barnacles. He estimates the whale is about 31 feet long.

On Saturday, a dead dolphin was reported near Montauk Lighthouse, about 100 miles east of where the whale washed up.

Because of inclement weather and the animal’s location, crews’ response was delayed for safety concerns. A necropsy is scheduled for Tuesday on the dolphin.

AMCS said anyone who sees live or deceased marine mammals or sea turtles stranded on the beach should call the New York State Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829.

Washed up Humpback Whale on Long Beach NY! @gothamwhale photographer @araslich was there early and took these photos. https://t.co/P731IKOBwn pic.twitter.com/AQU1v9FDIm — Gotham Whale (@gothamwhale) December 26, 2017