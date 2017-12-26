Christmas light fight at NJ home continues past holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey couple's Christmas lights have not brought holiday cheer; instead the massive display has spawned vandalism and anger from some in the Old Bridge community.

Thomas and Kristine Apruzzi said they’ve been decorating their home for the holidays with hundreds-of-thousands of computer-programmed lights for almost 20 years. But this year, Mr. Apruzzi says his truck windshield was cracked and he says he was threatened by his neighbors who say the massive display has brought too many people to the street to check out the display.

"Living on the block, sometimes its really hard to get home,” neighbor Kerri Richardson said.

The Apruzzis said they begin constructing the light show props every year in March and the set up starts in September. It runs five nights a week from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Eve. Police have shut down the dead end block to traffic in an effort to keep pedestrian onlookers safe and to keep the street clear of traffic.

“We understand their concerns completely,” said Mrs. Apruzzi. "But we've taken as many steps as we can with the township, with the Mayor.”

Next year, the Apruzzi’s say they are considering bussing people in to see the show in an effort to assuage neighbors’ crowd concerns.

"Our concern is we have sick parents,” neighbor Katia Cruz said. "If I need to call an ambulance, how long is it gonna take to get here?”

But the Appruzzis have put a lot of heart into the display, which they put on for all children because they were never able to have any of their own.

“It means everything to me,” Mr. Apruzzi said. “We always wanted kids.”

The show is free. Any donations made go toward building homes for military members.