Brooklyn Grandma plans to sue city, says cops forced her to stay inside apartment for 16 hours

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 54-year-old Brooklyn grandmother who was woken by the sound of police banging on her apartment door late one night plans to sue the city after she says officers forced her to stay inside the apartment for 16 hours.

Officers were looking for Rolinda Walls' daughter on Oct. 21 when they showed up at the Dumont Avenue apartment around 11 p.m., Walls said. The daughter they were looking for was not there.

"I opened the door and I said 'no, Nakkia is not here," Walls said. "I don't have nothing to hide, so I let the cops in."

It was the start of a nightmarish 16 hours for Walls, her granddaughter and another one of Walls' children, a young daughter, who were in the home. Police searched her son's bedroom and found marijuana and a credit card duplicator inside, Walls said. They told her she'd be arrested if her son didn't come home.

"I want to pinch myself thinking this is just a dream and I'm going to wake up," Walls said. "I was interrogated in my own house. I was hostage in my own house."

Walls and her younger daughter were told to sleep on the couch with NYPD officers standing guard, she said. The officers even changed shifts.

They left around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 after issuing a summons for marijuana, Walls said.

An attorney representing Walls filed two notices of claim against the city Tuesday for damages to Walls, her daughter and her granddaughter.

The National Action Network is also interested in the case and plans to push for a full investigation, organization advocate Minister Kirsten John Foy said.

"The culture of the NYPD is still such that officers believe they are empowered to violate people’s homes, violate their civil rights, their constitutional rights," he said.

An NYPD spokesperson declined to comment on the case because it is currently under internal review.