Baby boy dies after father bends him in two to stop crying: police

An infant died after his father allegedly bent him in two because he wouldn’t stop crying, local media reported.

Phoenix police confirmed Tuesday to Arizona Central that the 6-month-old boy died of his injuries on Dec. 21. He’d been found unresponsive and not breathing on Dec. 19.

He was rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Doctors there told police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. They told police that “the injuries are not survivable.”

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.

Resendiz reportedly told police that he pressed the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the baby stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

Resendiz was initially booked on child abuse charges. It wasn’t immediately clear what additional charges may be filed now that the child has died.