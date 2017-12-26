3 men shot overnight in Brooklyn, Staten Island: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Three men are in the hospital Tuesday after two separate overnight shootings in Brooklyn and Staten Island, police said.

The first shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue between avenues I and J, in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, according to police.

Two men were shot in the area — a 20-year-old in the leg, and 22-year-old in the torso, police said. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Shortly after midnight, a man was shot in the leg in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island, police said.

The shooting happened on Holland Avenue near Federal Place.

The man was hospitalized, and is also expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made.