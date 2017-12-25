Woman hit with $284 billion electric bill

ERIE, PA — A Pennsylvania mom was briefly terrified that her family’s Christmas lights might have led to a whopping $284 billion electric bill.

Mary Horomanski, 58, was shocked when she saw the $284,460,000,000 bill from electric provider Penelec, the Erie Times-News reported. She wondered if her family had put up the Christmas lights incorrectly.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told the Erie Times-News after she checked the bill in early December.

She was told she had until November 2018 to pay off the massive bill. The first installment, due that month, was for $28,156.

Horomanski’s son called Penelec and the bill was fixed, the Erie Times-News reported. The Pennsylvania woman actually owed $284.46.

A spokesperson for Penelec’s parent company said he doesn’t know how the mistake happened.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” the spokesperson told the Erie Times-News . “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”

Horomanski’s experience with the massive bill gave her an idea for a unique Christmas present. She asked her son for a heart monitor.