‘Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich dead at 68

LOS ANGELES — Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for her role as Louisa von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died on Christmas Eve, her family and Rodgers and Hammerstein confirm. She was 68.

Menzies-Urich died Sunday night after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer a month ago, her son Ryan Urich told Variety.

A Twitter account for “The Sound of Music” confirmed Menzies-Urich’s death on Christmas Day with a statement from Rodgers and Hammerstein:

Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.

Menzies-Urich was an actress and ballerina from Toronto, Variety reports.

She went on to appear in dozens of movies and TV series, but her biggest role came at the age of 14 when she was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in “The Sound of Music.” The beloved musical won several awards, including the Oscar for best picture.

Menzies-Urich husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002 at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with cancer.

She is survived by three children and her grandchildren.