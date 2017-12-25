Pedestrian critically injured in Christmas Queens crash

REGO PARK, Queens — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Queens Monday night, an FDNY spokesperson said.

He was critically injured in the Christmas crash at Penelope Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard, officials said.

Emergency services rushed the 38-year-old patient to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victim.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if any criminality was involved.