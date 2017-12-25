One dead in Christmas Day fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One person is dead after a fire broke out in a Manhattan high-rise on Christmas morning, FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to a fire on West 56 Street, near Broadway, around 7:30 a.m. Monday, FDNY said.

One person has died, according to FDNY.

FDNY said no firefighters were injured, but PIX11 footage captured a firefighter on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. He was upright and appeared alert.

Flames raged on the 35th floor of the 56th Street high-rise, FDNY said. It appears to be the floor second from the top, images of the scene showed.

Firefighters continued to battle the fire as of 8 a.m.