NYC sees snowy, wet start to Christmas Day

NEW YORK — New York City residents might not look back on 2017 as having a white Christmas, but those who woke up early enough likely did see snow flakes fall.

A wintery mix of snow and rain was spotted outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan around 6 a.m.

All precipitation in the city is expected to end between 7 and 10 a.m., and highs should reach 39 degrees, leaving slushy roads in much of the area.

Snow on Christmas is a relatively rare event in NYC. It hasn’t snowed in the city on the holiday since 2009, when a storm dumped 2 inches on Central Park. The odds of having a white Christmas are about 10 percent.

Moderate to heavy snow occurred in Lower Hudson Valley Christmas morning, before moving toward southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory for parts of New York and New Jersey warning of 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expired at 7 a.m. A storm warning is now in effect, transitioning the weather service's focus from snowfall to wind.

Wind is also a factor in NYC, where a high wind warning is scheduled to be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected.