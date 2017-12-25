Mother killed, child critically injured in Long Island crash ID’d

YAPHANK, Long Island — A mother and her child were identified by police Sunday after a crash left the woman dead and 7-year-old critically injured.

Myshirra High-Cortes, 31, of Brentwood, died Saturday, and her daughter, Jayla Cortes, 7, is in critical condition after a crash, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

On Saturday, a Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Horseblock Road collided with the mother and child, according to police.

High-Cortes was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, cops said.

She has not been arrested, officials said Saturday.

40.836765 -72.917049