Man fatally shot in Hempstead on Christmas, body found with multiple gunshot wounds

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A man was killed in a Christmas shooting in Hempstead, police officials said.

Officers responded to a shot spotter on Terrace Avenue and found his body around 6:25 p.m., a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson said. He had been shot repeatedly.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Police have not yet released any information about the man’s identity.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives request anyone with information about the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.