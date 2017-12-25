Grinch steals dog waiting for his new owner from NJ animal shelter on Christmas Eve

EATONTOWN, NJ — A grinch swiped a dog waiting for his new owner at a New Jersey shelter on Christmas Eve.

Workers at the Monmouth County SPCA shelter in Eatontown noticed Tub Tub, a 9-year-old Pomeranian, noticed the dog had been stolen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when his new owner came to pick him up, the Asbury Park Press reported. Tub Tub’s microchip has been reported stolen and the shelter is checking security cameras in an effort to track Tub Tub down.

“It’s really sad on Christmas Eve that we have to experience it,” SPCA Chief and Executive Director Ross Licitra said to the APP.

Nothing like this has ever happened before at the New Jersey shelter, Licitra told APP.

Anyone with information about Tub Tub is asked to call the Eatontown police at 732-542-0100.