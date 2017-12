NEW YORK — The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

Family members tell the Daily News that 27-year-old Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest Saturday night.

She was listed in critical condition on Christmas Eve, and cannot breathe on her own, family told the paper.

A person identifying themselves as someone who works for Garner tweeted from her confirmed Twitter account overnight.

Garner is in a coma, and prayers are needed, the person tweeted.

This is one of Ericas workers. Pray for her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Ill tweet updates as I have them. please pray for Erica right now. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

The woman’s father, Eric Garner, died after a white NYPD police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.