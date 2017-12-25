2 injured in second Christmas Day fire in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Two people were injured in a Christmas afternoon fire at a Chelsea building, officials said.

The 3-alarm blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. Flames started on the top floor of the 19th Street building.

Thick smoke filled the streets of Chelsea as 140 firefighters battled the flames. Winds made it difficult to handle the fire.

One civilian and one firefighter was injured, officials said. None of the injuries were serious.

People nearby should avoid smoke and close windows, New York City’s Office of Emergency Management advised. Anyone in the area should also expect traffic delays.

The fire was under control by 4:50 p.m.

A man died in a separate Manhattan fire earlier Monday. His body was found inside the Midtown high rise.