Woman found dead in Long Island parking lot: police

HAUPPAUGE, L.I. — A 65-year-old woman was found dead in a Long Island parking lot Saturday morning, according to police.

Paula Chavez-Quintanilla was found in the parking lot of near a Citibank along Motor Parkway in Hauppauge around 9:10 a.m.

Police said Chavez-Quintanilla appeared to be a victim of violence and was pronounced dead at the scene, but they have not revealed how she was killed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call detectives at 631-852-6392, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.