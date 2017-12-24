Winter weather advisory issued for parts of NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Still dreaming of a white Christmas? Some of you may get your wish.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas north and west of the city and remains in effect until 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

A wintry mix expected tonight ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rviSYDyoYT — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 24, 2017

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Sunday night, going into effect at 10 p.m.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.