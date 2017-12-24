Want to shop? Here’s when department stores close on Christmas Eve and what will open on Christmas Day

Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day store hours for several department stores across New York and New Jersey:

Target: Varies by location. Many stores close at 10 p.m., others at 11. All stores will be closed Christmas Day. Visit the Target website to find store hours for specific stores throughout the New York, New Jersey area.

Walmart: Area Walmarts close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart.com. The stores be closed on Christmas Day.

Kmart: Some Kmart locations will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. Other locations are closed. Head to KMart.com to find your location.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s locations will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas, according to the store’s website.

JCPenney: JCPenney closing hours on Sunday vary by location. Some close 6 p.m. All locations will be closed closed on Christmas Day.

Macy’s: Macy’s is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sears: Most locations close at 6 p.m. and are closed on Christmas, according to the Sears website’s store locator.