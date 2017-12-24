‘Real Housewives’ star Luann de Lesseps arrested in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — “The Countess” has been arrested.

Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City” was arrested for disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrest and making threats against a public servant early Sunday in Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach Post.

The 52-year-old “Countess” was released without bond, but is due back in court on Jan. 25. She was also permitted to return to New York, Palm Beach Post reported.

De Lesseps allegedly kicked at least one officer, an assistant state’s attorney said.

She also allegedly told cops and others, “I’m going to kill you all.”

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps. Despite their divorce in 2009, she kept the royal title “Countess” until 2016 when she married Tom D’Agostino Jr.

De Lesseps and D’Agostino recently announced their divorce.