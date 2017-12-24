NJ police shoot knife-wielding man allegedly holding hostages inside home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police say an officer shot and wounded a man armed with a knife in a New Jersey home.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office says Jackson Township police responded to a 911 call that a man armed with a knife was holding others hostage.

Responding officers entered the home and said they found the 22-year-old man “wielding a knife in a threatening manner.”

At least one officer fired, striking the man at least one time. They also found other people in the residence. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Prosecutors said the shooting is being investigated by the office’s major crimes unit with the aid of the county sheriff’s CSI unit and cooperation of township police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators.