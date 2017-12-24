News Closeup: Exploring the true meaning of the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year, we celebrate the tale of two miracles.

Last week ended the observance of the Miracle of Lights, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, and on Monday we celebrate another miracle as Christians around the world mark the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day.

Both holidays are spiritual and hold significance to the Jewish and Christian faiths. But in these modern and often chaotic times, have we lost the true meaning of these holidays?

Marvin Scott explores these questions and searches for answers on how to get back to what really matters during the holiday -- namely faith, tradition, family and kindness.

His guests are Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik.

And what about your own personal spirit? Are disappointed by how your life has turned out? Maybe you want to make changes but don’t know how.

Before you make your New Year’s resolution you’ll want to learn about six important guidelines to turning your life around. Marvin Scott sits down with Karl Romain, martial artist, life coach and author of the book, “Unbreakable; the Secret to Developing an Indomitable Spirit.”