Midnight Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral: Watch PIX11’s 40th anniversary broadcast

MANHATTAN — The familiar voice of Cardinal Timothy Dolan will be missed at the Christmas Midnight Mass.

The Archbishop of New York, out sick with the flu, will not serve as the celebrant. Bishop John O’Hara, auxiliary bishop of the New York Archdiocese will fill his shoes.

Thousands have gathered to usher in Christmas at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

After Midnight mass, worshipers will return to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Christmas Day mass. For the Christmas Cay mass schedule, click here.

