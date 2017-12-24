Driver crashes into multiple cars in Queens, injuring 5

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A man was arrested after he crashed into several cars and injured five people during a driving rampage in Queens Saturday evening, police said.

Joseph Wood, 36, was seen driving a Hyundai Santa Fe on the Van Wyck Expressway onto Linden Boulevard in South Jamaica around 9:15 p.m., said police.

He drove along the street and slammed into multiple cars, injuring five, according to police. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police caught up to Wood and took him into custody.

Wood is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, and unlawful possession of marijuana.