Driver arrested for Long Island hit-and-run that killed college student

LEVITTOWN, Long Island — Nassau County police have made an arrest in the Levittown hit-and-run that killed an 18-year-old girl in November, police announced Sunday.

Daniel Coppolo of Deer Park, 31, has been arrested in connection to the death of Taranjit Parmar.

The two got into a minor fender bender on the Hempstead Turnpike on Nov. 11 just before 5 p.m. When Parmar exited her vehicle to exchange information with Coppolo, he allegedly struck her with his red pickup truck, dragging her 25 to 50 feet, and drove away.

Parmar was a dental student at Adelphi University who “bore all the responsibility to carry the family and carry her education,” her father said.

Coppolo has been charged with second degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident with, tampering with physical evidence, and second degree reckless endangerment.

