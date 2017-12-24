Cops search for duo who attacked man with wooden sticks in Flushing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are looking for the two men who allegedly assaulted a man with wooden sticks in Queens Thursday morning.

Two men knocked on the front door of a residence in Flushing along 147th Street and Elm Avenue around 6 a.m., police said.

When the 41-year-old victim answered the door, the two suspected attackers used wooden sticks to hit the victim on the head and body, said police.

The two men ran away, and the victim was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The both men were last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).