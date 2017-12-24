Christmas Eve pit bull attack leaves 66-year-old woman dead; husband shoots pit bulls

ARJAY, KY — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a Christmas Eve pit bull attack and her husband was severely injured, officials said.

Lorraine Brock Saylor, 66, and her husband were attacked by two pit bulls Sunday morning, Bell County officials said. Brock Saylor did not survive her wounds.

Her husband was able to shoot both dogs, killing one. The other pit bull ran off.

The sheriff urged residents to be on the lookout for the injured dog.

“Under no circumstances are you to engage this dangerous animal,” the department said on Facebook.

The couple did not own the pit bulls, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.