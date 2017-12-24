Cardinal Dolan sick with flu, will not lead Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Christmas

MANHATTAN — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, will not serve as the celebrant of Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral this year. He is sick with the flu.

Thousands will gather there to usher in Christmas. Bishop John O’Hara, auxiliary bishop of the New York Archdiocese, will be the celebrant at Midnight Mass instead.

Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is a ticketed event. But you can also watch the Midnight Mass live on PIX11 News.

After Midnight mass, worshipers will return to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Christmas Day mass. For the Christmas Cay mass schedule, click here.