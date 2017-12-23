Two men killed in shooting in front of Long Island home

MEDFORD, L.I.— Police are investigating a shooting on Long Island that left two men dead early Saturday.

Suffolk County Police were called to house along Falcon Avenue in Medford around 1 a.m. When they arrived, cops found Joshua Young and Cristino Gomez II shot in front of the residence, police said.

Young and Gomez II, both 29, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide Squad detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.