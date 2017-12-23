Toys R Us pays tribute to vintage ad campaigns in new commercial

It’s that #ToysRUs time of year ❤️ We put together a remix of our happiest holiday ads through the years, with a new version of our song sung by @JennyLewis (who is also in the video as a kid!). Happy Holidays to all of our #ToysRUsKids! #todayweplay pic.twitter.com/und14tC8dE — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) December 18, 2017

See the new commercial, above.

I don’t wanna grow up! And who does, really?

Toys R Us is spreading good cheer this holiday season by cracking open its commercial vault for a new ad campaign.

In what the chain calls a “remix,” the ad features clips and music inspired by two of the toy store’s iconic commercial campaigns.

The ad begins in 1976, the year the animated “Toys R Us Time of Year” Christmas commercial first aired. The ad features Toys R Us’ giraffe mascot Geoffrey and his family traveling to and then exploring the wonders of a 1970s Toys R Us store, complete with brown-shingled mansard roof. The original ad ran until about 1985.

The new commercial then switches to the mid-1980s, and draws from the wildly popular “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” campaign. The song is performed by Jenny Lewis, who appeared in an original ad as a child.

Talk about spreading good cheer, which is something Toys R Us can certainly use.

The chain sought bankruptcy protection in September, as online merchants like Amazon continue to eat into the once solid revenue streams of brick-and-mortar retailers.

“We continue to experience a significantly challenging retail environment, ” CEO Dave Brandon said on the company’s earnings call this week. The chain has recently shot down reports that it is looking to close stores.

And the problems don’t just involve toy stores and other retailers. Even toy manufacturers are taking a hit as kids spend more time playing with apps on phones and tablets rather than traditional games.