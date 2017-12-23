Seinfeld fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Festivus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Happy Festivus for the rest of us! It’s the 20th anniversary of the spoof holiday made famous on Seinfeld.

“Welcome to our first annual Festivus party,” organizer Lauren Rubin, shouted from behind the bar.

At a packed Playwright Irish pub in midtown, diehard Seinfeld fans gathered on December 23rd to celebrate the faux holiday made famous by Jerry and the gang. But sadly there was no meatloaf on a bed of lettuce on the menu, a Festivus holiday dinner tradition, so a hamburger would have to do.

“I do like the airing of grievances,” Festivus reveler Justin McCalla said. “I can grieve all day. I can talk about whatever I don’t like so that’s the part I really enjoy.”

“I love everything about Festivus, the pile, the airing of grievances, George’s crazy Father, fellow Festivus participant Ilene Ginbelman said.

Participants were asked to write down their grievances which were then aired publicly by the host.

Ariel Kanevsky, another Festivus participant, complained about the tolls on the RFK Bridge being $5.75 even after the Easy Pass discount.

“Yea, I am going to continue to pay the bridge toll,” Kanevsky added.

And then came the feats of strength, where clearly everyone else in the pub was superior to moi when it came there arm wrestling;

“It’s a New York institution, a tradition, just like Christmas,”Festivus partygoer Steven Bollon said.

This whole party was clearly just one big Festivus miracle, which is also an easily explained occurrence. It is said that three percent of all New Yorkers celebrate Festivus. That means 250,000 people out there are celebrating.

So be sure to wish someone “Happy Festivus for the rest of us!”